You would be hard pressed to find a better sunrise during the year than the one we saw this morning. It's also a much more comfortable morning, and albeit cool, it's refreshingly cool, given the recent extreme heat.

Expect a good supply of sunshine throughout the day today mixed with a few cumulus clouds that will pop on lake breeze boundaries that form this afternoon. The approach of another cold front from the north and west may trigger a sprinkle along one of those boundaries especially in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. Any small shower wouldn't last, and will likely be more the exception rather than the rule today. Temperatures will be a bit lower today with a good breeze, although it won't be as breezy today as yesterday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 away from the Lake Ontario shoreline. The cold front should be through the area by this evening allowing the wind to shift into the north for Saturday. It means a cool day for everyone with highs back into the lower 60s..