Black Friday starts strong early; electronics and PS5 are hot-ticket items

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic didn’t stop Black Friday shoppers this morning, hoping to take advantage of some holiday deals.

Electronics are always a hot item to buy during Black Friday, and this year was no different even during a pandemic; people still came out to this yearly tradition of taking advantage of deals and steals. One shopper said:

“Like anything it’s all about us in a group it’s always a tradition every year i mean with covid everyone seems to be doing a good job keeping a distance it’s definitely different than usual.”

As they socially distanced awaited for the doors to open at 5am at Best Buy. The one thing on most people’s list:

“No other reason why i wake up this early in the morning, other than the PS5 or Xbox that works,” said shopper Muhammad Alobaiby.

“I’m about the ps5! That’s what everyone else is here for,” said Sibi Thirumali.

A limited number of people are allowed inside at one time and everyone has to wear mask. There were long lines over at Game Stop too in Henrietta, with people Hoping to get the few PS5s and the newest Xbox.

Eric Wilde is the first one in line; we was camping out for the console since Wednesday afternoon.

Eric was the first person at this location standing in line since WEDNESDAY! He got a #PS5 pic.twitter.com/ycv0dk7xZI — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 27, 2020

“It’s so hard to get these consoles online, that pretty much this is your main option of get one all the way up until mid 2021,”he said.

Eric and another customer were able to purchase it.

But back at Best Buy, they were out of them, and only had the ones that were ordered online days in advance and ready for curbside pick up.

Meanwhile others found joy in coming out early for the Black Friday deals.

“This is a sharp five disc micro component system. Sir this is not a ps five. No it’s not. But i’m glad to have it little music in my world will help right now with everybody,” said shopper Al Hardgrave.

Despite the financial woes brought on by an international pandemic – the national retail federation is expecting total holiday sales to increase between 3.6% and 5.2%.