Black Friday morning shoppers lined up socially distanced in Henrietta for the latest gaming console

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — In this pandemic, people still came out to retail stores to this yearly tradition of Black Friday.

“Like anything it’s all about us in a group. It’s always a tradition every year. I mean with covid everyone seems to be doing a good job keeping a distance. It’s definitely different than usual,” said one shop goer who waited in line at Best Buy.

Many took advantage of deals and steals. Electronics are always a hot item to buy and this year was no different.

Well doesn’t this look familiar?! There’s a long line waiting to get in at Best Buy at 5am! There’s socially distance signs and people must wear a mask. Only a certain amount of people are allowed to enter at a time. #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/ATiPs54KzG — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 27, 2020

“No other reason why I wake up this early in the morning, other than the PS5 or Xbox,” said Muhammad Alobaiby

“I’m about the ps5! That’s what everyone else is here for,” said Sibi Thirumali

A limited number of people are allowed inside Best Buy at a time and everyone had to wear a mask once they opened at five in the morning.

There were long lines at GameStop too in Henrietta. They were hoping to get the few PS5 and the newest Xbox.

Eric Wilde is the first one in line and has been camping out for the console since Wednesday afternoon!

“It’s so hard to get these consoles online, that pretty much this is your main option to get one all the way up until mid 2021,” said Wilde.

Wilde and another customer were able to purchase it.

Eric was the first person at this location standing in line since WEDNESDAY! He got a #PS5 pic.twitter.com/ycv0dk7xZI — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 27, 2020

But back at Best Buy, they were out of them and only had the ones that were ordered online days in advance and ready for curbside pick up. Meanwhile others found joy in coming out early for the black friday deals.

“ This is a sharp five disc micro component system. “sir this is not a ps five.” no it’s not. But i’m glad to have it. Little music in my world will help right now with everybody,” said Al Hardgrave.

Many retailers are beefing up their safety protocols, moving their doorbuster deals online and curbside pickup options as a last grasp at sales before the year ends. Despite the financial woes brought on by an international pandemic, the National Retail Federation is expecting total holiday sales to increase between 3.6 and 5.2 percent.

Another opportunity for mega deals is on Cyber Monday.