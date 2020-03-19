Black Button Distilling to begin making hand sanitizer for hospitals and at-risk communities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local distillery Black Button Distillery is beginning to make another kind of alcohol, in response to COVID-19.

The company announced in a press release today that they have begun to manufacture hand sanitizer. Right now, the hand sanitizer will only be available to hospitals, and at-risk communities.

The company says that the sanitizer will follow FDA guidelines, and is currently planning on using their standard 750ml bottles for packaging. The company says that they made the transition in 48 hours, by learning new guidelines, retooling machines, and re-training employees.

Photo provided by Black Button Distilling

“We are uniquely qualified to safely handle and bottle ethanol-based hand sanitizer, and we have an extensive network of contacts to bring bottles, labels, labor, and ingredients to bear,” said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling President and Master Distiller, in a statement today.

If production can be increased, they are asking senior citizen centers, paramedics, fire stations, daycares, and other places in need. They ask that those businesses email cheers@blackbuttondistilling.com.

“We are doing this to help our community, to hopefully save lives and to get our employees back to work. We want to do our part in these unprecedented times,” Barrett said. “I couldn’t stand by and watch this pandemic ravage my hometown of Rochester. We will work around the clock to help as many as we can.”

The company is also offering curbside pickup bottles & cocktail kits, at their website.