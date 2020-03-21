Black Button Distilling delivers to United States Postal service

RICHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A day after Black Button Distilling shifted their business to start making hand sanitizer, they made a big delivery.

The United State Postal Service got its first shipment from the distilling company on Friday in the late afternoon. The shipment — delivered by Master Distiller Jeff Fairbrother himself — contained 1,440 750ml bottles in total.

If production can be increased, they are asking senior citizen centers, paramedics, fire stations, daycares, and other places in need. They ask that those businesses email cheers@blackbuttondistilling.com.

“We are doing this to help our community, to hopefully save lives and to get our employees back to work. We want to do our part in these unprecedented times,” owner Jason Barrett said. “I couldn’t stand by and watch this pandemic ravage my hometown of Rochester. We will work around the clock to help as many as we can.”