ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Black Cinema Series —a partnership between the Rochester Association of Black Journalists and the Little Theatre— presented “Black Barbie” Wednesday night.

“Black Barbie” is a documentary film that tells the story of Beulah Mae Mitchell, a woman who spent 45-years working for Mattel. It delves further into the cross section of merchandise and representation of Black women in the industry.

Richard J McCullough, chairman of the Black Cinema Series Committee, says it’s exciting to see people learn about a different side of Barbie we may have never seen before.