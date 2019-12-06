Bivona volunteer wins award, funding for center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bivonia Child Advocacy Center is surrounded by volunteers who have contributed in creating a safe place for children to begin their journey of healing.

One of those dedicated volunteers recently won a national donation award to help expand their offices for new mental health counselors.

“We care deeply about children — especially children,” Wayne Holly said.

Holly has won the Volunteer of the Year Award from the National Invest in Other Charitable Foundation.

The award includes a $45,000 donation that will go towards Bivona and the money will be used to expand their offices for new mental health counselors.

“We are really thrilled to be able to bring more of those services to a greater number of children,” Executive Director Deb Rosen said.

“Once children have experience the trauma of abuse, they need to have the opportunity to talk with someone knowledgeable, to help them process their experience and think about how to move forward with their life in the aftermath of abuse. “

Holly and his wife have taken care of more than 54 foster children over the past 20 years and witnessed firsthand the devastation that physical and sexual abuse can cause to both children and families.

“It’s because with no fault on their own, they’re just put in some very difficult circumstances, so we want to see if we can help them make it through the other side.”

Holly is the president and chairman of Sage Rutty and Company and on many days, he trades his financial adviser hat to man the phones and work towards solving the deeper issues that lead to child abuse and neglect.

“They have to feel safe. They have to feel that they can trust. And it’s just to start to bring them some peace and start that whole process. It all starts right here,” Holly said.

The Volunteer of the Year award is presented annually to a financial adviser who has made a significant impact on a nonprofit.