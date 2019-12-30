Bills vs. Texans: How to be at the game this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills will play the Houston Texans in the first playoff game of the season on Saturday. If you are planning on flying to the game, expect to pay at least $500 for the flight from Friday to Sunday. Depending on how many people are searching for that flight, it may stretch as high at $800 or $900.

If you are flexible with leaving early and/or staying late that will save money. You could always drive. It is about 1,500 miles. That is about 24 hours without breaks. Depending on your car this would run around $300 in gas.

Flights from Rochester to Houston this weekend… The prices have skyrocketed. They were $550 at 11am. Here they are four hours later. @News_8 @thadbrown7 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GLnnBbutSw — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) December 30, 2019

You may know Ken “Pinto Ron” Johnson as a superfan that is known for the tailgating. He has already made his plans. Going to this game will be number 423 for him, continuing a streak of going to every home and away game over the past 26 years. He books flights with enough time to drive to the stadium, with the idea that any problem could be fixed by renting a car.

“In this case I have to leave probably Thursday night,” said Johnson. “So if the plane doesn’t leave for some reason, I will go right across, get the Rent-A-Car, and I’ll be on my way Thursday one way or the other.”

Johnson told me he prefers the upper deck where you have a view of the entire field, and he says to not get suckered into paying too much for tickets. They can get cheap right before the game. He also prefers to purchase them through the NFL Ticket Exchange.