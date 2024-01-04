ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Snow is not in the forecast for the pivotal match-up this weekend to crown the AFC East title. The game will take place in Miami, a city that averages 76° for a high and 69° for a low. This is normally the city’s coldest stretch of the year.

A cool front Saturday will bring rain to start the weekend and will likely be around for most of Sunday, threatening showers through about 8 pm. The good news is this boundary should move out just in time for kickoff.

Temperatures will be in the 60s during game time with a light northeast flow of 5-10 mph. Clouds should be around and while there still could be a light passing shower, most (if not all) of the game will be dry.