Bills ‘superfan’ talks game ticket process, attendance rules during COVID

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Saturday is the Buffalo Bills game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park. Ron Maggio is a local Bills super enthusiast who has tickets, which come with some extra costs this time around. He talked to News 8 on the what the process looks like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maggio has four tickets for the game in the end zone. Maggio has been a Bills ticket holder since 1972 and has been collecting memorabilia for just as long. Inside his insurance office in the city are all kinds of autographed items going back decades.

He says in order to get those tickets and attend the game for the Bills vs. Colts, there are quite a few new rules and costs associated with it.

Maggio says it’s $63 for a rapid Covid test, and $11 just to park at the Covid testing site — per person, not per car. There is also no gathering outside before the game, a longtime tradition for Maggio and so many others.

But even with all of that, he says nothing is going to kill his enthusiasm and spirit for Saturday.

“We’re back. The Bills are back. I mean the $68, $78, the $86 dollars added on per ticket. It’s worth it. And at least there’s not going to be a big traffic jam getting in or getting out. But the problem also is no tailgating. I mean, we used to make some mean food for those tailgate parties. It’s definitely worth it,” says Maggio.