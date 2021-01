BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Kansas City Chiefs were clearly the better team Sunday, defeating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship.

That being said, a pandemic is a terrible time for a Super Bowl parade anyways.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl parade organizer Steve Gorczyca updated the Facebook event so it’s now expected to take place at 9 a.m. on February 8, 2022.

Mark your calendars. Some 12,000 people have already done so.