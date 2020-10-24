Bills player tests positive for COVID-19

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) – The Buffalo Bills were informed on Saturday that TE Dawson Knox has tested positive for the coronavirus.

TE Lee Smith, TE Tommy Sweeney and practice squad TE Nate Becker have been in close contact with Knox and were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

None of the four will be available for Sunday’s game against the Jets, but it really only affects Smith. Knox was already declared out for this week with a calf injury. Sweeney is on the physically unable to perform list. Becker is on the practice squad and was not expected to play.

Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam will be the only tight ends available this week. Kroft only avoided going on the Covid-reserve list because he was with his wife helping their new daughter Grace come into the world at 5am Friday morning. Kroft was at practice Friday, but missed the meetings that morning where the Covid spread was tracked.

Welcome to the world GR. Just in time to watch Dad play Sunday 🥰 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dGtD9vQEZK — Lexi Kroft (@Lexxiikroft) October 23, 2020

The Bills might have “buried the lede” a bit with the Covid news. Linebacker Andre Smith and corner Dane Jackson have been called up from the practice squad this week.

Buffalo is a bit light at linebacker with Tyrel Dodson going on injured reserve (also announced today) and Matt Milano again questionable with a pec injury. Smith’s call-up puts Milano’s availability in further doubt.

It’s even worse at corner where Tre’Davious White and Cam Lewis are both questionable with injuries. Lewis has been playing with a “club” looking wrap on his injured left wrist. Adding an extra corner for gameday in Jackson was likely a necessity with Josh Norman the only regular outside cornerback that was a guarantee to play.

Duke Williams also will get a chance in a game for the first time this year. He’s big enough to possibly be an emergency tight end if something happens to Kroft or Gilliams.