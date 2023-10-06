ROCHESTER N.Y.(WROC) – A big weekend for the Buffalo Bills and the Bills Mafia.

the team is officially in London, ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars bright and early Sunday.

Normally open from 1-5 P.M. on Sundays, bartender Brian Macdonald at Three Heads Brewing says they’ll be open at 9 A.M. and expect around 150 people to arrive. So, the brewery is looking to bring in extra equipment to accommodate the crowd.

“We’re going to have the game projected on a 10 ft screen and then we have a couple smaller screens we’ll probably have the game going on there too,” Macdonald said.



At the same time, the owners are hosting a fundraiser with S.I.S. which stands for Sustain Inspire and Survive. It’s a support system for breast cancer patients. Macdonald says there will be more than just drinks to look forward to.



“There’s going to be food from different local restaurants. Simply Crepes will be here. There’s some sundae sauce, a bunch of different raffle auction items. Yeah, just a good time, some good beers, and go Bills.”

Bars in Rochester and across the state were told this week that they could apply for a special license to serve alcohol as early as 8 A.M. Bills fan Israel Rodriguez said Exchange Sports Bar might be the spot for him.

“I got some coworkers here and we’ve been talking about the Bills game where we are going to be and I think we’re going to be coming here.”

Another Bills fan, Nick Paxon said you won’t catch him out and about but he will be watching

“I’m going to spend it with my family at home. We’re going to make a big ole breakfast feast and we’re going to watch the game together.”

Bill fans shared with News 8 who they are looking forward to see.

“I mean Josh Allen, how could you not,” said Nick Paxon.

“Obviously Allen but also I feel like Diggs is due for a game,” Kelsey Quinlan shared.

“You know what? They are all my players. I got some friends, they are talking about one person, a different person, I say nah it’s a team so they’re all my players,” Israel Rodriguez said.

Blue Wolf Bistro in the Park Ave neighborhood is among the bars opening early Sunday for the Bills game. For the full list of the bars click here.