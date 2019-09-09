Bills inspired by “mental toughness” in comeback win over Jets

The Bills turned the ball over four times in the first half against the Jets. In total, the offense gave up as many points as the defense (8), and committed a safety in the second half.

The Bills still won.

“What’s the odds of us winning down four turnovers, 16-0, a safety, a defensive score by them?,” asked Micah Hyde after the game. “It’s wild man.”

The Bills did receive a handful of fortunate circumstances. The Jets dropped two interceptions, their kicker missed a field goal and point after attempt, and star linebacker CJ Mosley left the game in the third quarter with a groin injury. Even with that, the Bills still pulled out the win.

“Everyone had their head up, nobody had their head down,” said defensive end Shaq Lawson. “I meditate. No lie, I said after they missed their field goal, the score is going to be 17-16.”

The Bills defense had their hands full with running Le’Veon Bell who caught a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion attempt. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was pesky as well, finishing with 14 catches for 99 yards. Besides those two, the Jets offense sputtered, thanks to a dominant Bills defense that established tempo throughout the afternoon.

“When it was 16-3 and our offense scored, we knew we had to get a stop,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “We were able to do that. We’re a mentally tough football team, we were able to go out there and win. It wasn’t a pretty win but we were able to get out there and do it.”