Bills fans scramble to watch Saturday’s game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The play-off bound Bills face the New England Patriots in Foxboro Saturday.

But here in Rochester, Buffalo fans are still figuring out how they’re going to watch the game.

Most sports fans News 8 spoke with told us they prefer to watch the games in the comfort of their own homes. But Saturday’s Bills game won’t be broadcast on Channel 8 like it normally is.

So some are scrambling to make other plans.

Claudia Carpenter came to Rochester all the way from Florida, just to watch the game.

“I’m in Miami Dolphins land, but I’m a huge Bills fan,” said Carpenter.

She said she planned to watch the game in her family’s home, but now has to find somewhere else to watch it.

Some other fans, like Ken Boldt, this isn’t an issue.

“I’m going to be sitting at home because I have the NFL network. I’m having family and friends over. My son and daughter are coming over, as well as a lot of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles,” said Boldt.

Boldt paid extra to get a sports package that included the NFL network.

Since many can’t watch the game at home, managers at Winfield Grill expect a wall to wall turnout.

“It’s a big day tomorrow. We’ll have lots of wings, lots of fights going on I’m sure, there’ll be lots of people here watching the Bills game. It’s a big season for them. It’s been awhile for them, and it should be pretty busy,” said manager of the Winfield Grill, Patrick Wensel.

And die-hard fans like Carpenter are waking up extra early tomorrow to find a spot to watch the big game.

“We might have to get here at 7 o’clock in the morning to reserve a seat, and we might have a shot at it because I think it’s going to be about six deep at this bar, I have a feeling,” said Claudia.

Several bars and restaurants in the Rochester area will air the game. You can find a complete list here.