Bills allowing season ticket holders to skip 2020

There’s no telling whether fans will be allowed at NFL games this year. The league already voted to cover the first 6-8 rows of seats with tarps to help protect team staff on the field from virus transmission and open an avenue for extra advertising dollars.

With that uncertainly looming, many NFL teams have offered fans an opportunity to opt out of paying for 2020 season tickets without losing their status as a season ticket holder. The Bears and Jets were two franchises that informed fans about the change in policy on Monday.

The Bills added their name to that list on Tuesday.

In a letter posted on the team website from VP of Ticket Sales Chris Colleary, the Bills informed fans they will no longer be accepting payments for 2020 season tickets. Season ticket holders from previous seasons can also skip 2020 and return in 2021 without losing “account seniority or seat location”.

The letter also addressed the possibility of ticket holders with seats in the first few rows being moved around to accommodate the tarps.

The NFL, thus far, has continued to indicate training camps will begin on time July 28th and there are no plans to delay the start of the regular season.

The full letter to fans is below:

Thank you for your continued support of the Buffalo Bills. We hope you and your family and friends are staying safe and healthy.

While the possibility exists that no spectators will be permitted at New Era Field for the 2020 season, we continue to work with the NFL and state and local government agencies to establish policies and procedures to create and maintain the safest possible environment for spectators.

As we navigate this unprecedented offseason, we recognize that there may be questions about the upcoming season and we are working diligently on guidelines that will provide a safe environment at New Era Field. We appreciate your patience and understanding and we will remain in contact with you in the days and weeks ahead.

As guidelines are established, we will communicate them to all ticket purchasers as soon as possible, including any changes to our seating capacity. Until then, we will not be charging or taking any additional season ticket payments.

Please understand that in a reduced capacity scenario, seat locations and availability for season ticket members may be adjusted.

In addition, all season ticket members will be given the opportunity to opt out of their season ticket commitment for this season with an option to return for the 2021 season while maintaining their account seniority and seat location. An email with opt-out information will be sent in the coming days.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your account representative.

Whether you are cheering on the team from our house or yours, we look forward to celebrating an exciting year of Bills football with you.

Go Bills!

Chris Colleary

Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service

Buffalo Bills