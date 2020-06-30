1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Bills allowing season ticket holders to skip 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Fans react during the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

There’s no telling whether fans will be allowed at NFL games this year. The league already voted to cover the first 6-8 rows of seats with tarps to help protect team staff on the field from virus transmission and open an avenue for extra advertising dollars.

With that uncertainly looming, many NFL teams have offered fans an opportunity to opt out of paying for 2020 season tickets without losing their status as a season ticket holder. The Bears and Jets were two franchises that informed fans about the change in policy on Monday.

The Bills added their name to that list on Tuesday.

In a letter posted on the team website from VP of Ticket Sales Chris Colleary, the Bills informed fans they will no longer be accepting payments for 2020 season tickets. Season ticket holders from previous seasons can also skip 2020 and return in 2021 without losing “account seniority or seat location”.

The letter also addressed the possibility of ticket holders with seats in the first few rows being moved around to accommodate the tarps.

The NFL, thus far, has continued to indicate training camps will begin on time July 28th and there are no plans to delay the start of the regular season.

The full letter to fans is below:

Thank you for your continued support of the Buffalo Bills. We hope you and your family and friends are staying safe and healthy.

While the possibility exists that no spectators will be permitted at New Era Field for the 2020 season, we continue to work with the NFL and state and local government agencies to establish policies and procedures to create and maintain the safest possible environment for spectators.

As we navigate this unprecedented offseason, we recognize that there may be questions about the upcoming season and we are working diligently on guidelines that will provide a safe environment at New Era Field. We appreciate your patience and understanding and we will remain in contact with you in the days and weeks ahead.

As guidelines are established, we will communicate them to all ticket purchasers as soon as possible, including any changes to our seating capacity. Until then, we will not be charging or taking any additional season ticket payments.

Please understand that in a reduced capacity scenario, seat locations and availability for season ticket members may be adjusted.

In addition, all season ticket members will be given the opportunity to opt out of their season ticket commitment for this season with an option to return for the 2021 season while maintaining their account seniority and seat location. An email with opt-out information will be sent in the coming days.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your account representative.

Whether you are cheering on the team from our house or yours, we look forward to celebrating an exciting year of Bills football with you.

Go Bills!

Chris Colleary

Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service

Buffalo Bills

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss