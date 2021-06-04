Bill to invest millions into RCSD headed to Gov. Cuomo’s desk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A state bill designed to invest in Rochester Public Schools is headed to the Governor’s desk, after passing both the Senate and Assembly.

The Rochester School Modernization Program would direct $475 million to updating and replacing facilities in the Rochester City School District, while also increasing access to resources for students. Those behind the bill say it could be a gamechanger for the district.

“We need to be providing 21st century learning, classrooms, and environments for our children to prepare them to be able to live lives of consequence, and be able to enter our workforce,” said State Sen. Jeremy Cooney.

Those involved also say that the passage of the bill would create over 1,000 jobs through construction and infrastructure improvement.