Bill Reilich stepping down as chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee

Monroe County Republican Chairman Bill Reilich announced on Saturday that he has stepped aside from his position with the Monroe County Republican Committee. He’ll focus solely as Supervisor of the Town of Greece.

Supervisor Reilich is responsible for leading New York State’s fifth largest town, with a population of over 95,000.

Reilich served for almost 11 years at the helm of the Monroe County Republican Committee after being elected to the position by his fellow Committee members in July of 2008. During that time he presided over 1,000 elections, with a 92 percent success rate.

“Going back to my days in the private sector, I have always risen to the challenge and balanced multiple responsibilities successfully. However, the time is right for me personally to turn my focus solely to the Town of Greece as I work to make our great town even better,” Reilich said. “I have enjoyed bringing new amenities to our residents, and we have major enhancements coming that I will be heavily involved in. I thank our great Monroe County Republican Team for their support as I served as Chairman. Together we reached milestones that no one would have thought possible and I know there are great things in store for our dedicated Republican candidates again this fall.”

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo asked Bill Napier, the Leader of the Brighton Republican Committee, to serve as the next Chairman of the Monroe County Republican Committee. Napier, who most recently served as a valued advisor to Dinolfo in his capacity as Assistant Monroe County Executive, has experience in federal, state, and local level government and politics.

Napier previously served as Monroe County Communications Director, Chief of Staff for the Majority Caucus of the Monroe County Legislature, various Congressional offices and several presidential campaigns.

“I thank Bill Reilich for his years of service to the Monroe County Republican Committee,” Dinolfo said. “Bill has been a strong partner throughout much of my time in public service and I will always appreciate his contributions to our party and our community. As Bill Reilich steps aside to focus on his responsibilities in the Town of Greece, I have asked Bill Napier to immediately take the reins as our next Chairman. I know he has the knowledge, experience, and commitment necessary to lead us to victory in this vital election year.”