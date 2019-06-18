Local News

Bill passed prohibiting smoking in public parks

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:21 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Senate has recently passed a bill that prohibits smoking in public parks.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Toby Ann Stavisky of the 16th Senate District and was passed with 50 ayes and 12 nays.

Stated in the bill, "park" in this context includes, for example, a playground, but will not apply to parking lots. To read more on the prohibited smoking areas and the bill itself, refer to the official website of the New York Senate.

It is currently in committee for voting in the Assembly.

