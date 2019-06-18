Bill passed prohibiting abuse of non-native mammals

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The Senate has recently passed a bill that prohibits "the taking of non-native big game mammals in a fenced-in area."

This is further clarified within the bill as, for example, "the shooting of a non-native mammal that is confined in a pen or other fenced-in area from which there is no means for such mammal to escape."

To read more on other included restrictions and the bill itself, refer to the official website of the New York Senate.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Liz Krueger of the 28th Senate District and was passed with 50 ayes and 12 nays.

It is currently in committee for voting in the Assembly.