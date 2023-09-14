ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local church offering accessible services will now be in a new location.

The Light of the World Assembly of God, which offers services in both English and Spanish, is moving across from Lowe’s on West Ridge Road in Greece. The church used to be located on the corner of Child and Wilder streets in Rochester.

Associate Pastor Jose O’Farril says the move is due to a growing demand for their services.

The church offers transportation to anyone from Rochester who wants to attend in Greece. They have their first service at the new location this Sunday.