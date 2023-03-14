ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester youth will have a new place to learn and connect with others in the community who can serve as mentors.

Tuesday, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester held a grand opening for its new Mentoring Center located on South Washington Street in Rochester.

Leaders say this is the first time the nonprofit has had a space dedicated for Bigs and Littles to gather and spend quality time together. The organization has been around for 40 years locally.

The center will have drop-in hours for organized activities, a game room, space for homework and tutoring, and even a kitchen.

CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, Lisa Mattoone, said that this will change the programs dynamic.

“The mentoring center will provide engaging experiences — opening the doors to enhance bigs’ and littles’ lives, and create a place where they can gather within their own community,” she said.

The center also has a Family Resource Room, which will provide school supplies, food, and clothing for those in need.