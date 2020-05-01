Big Brothers Big Sisters asking for help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester is trying to provide support for children during this confusing time, but the non-profit can’t hold public fundraisers — so it’s asking for donations and mentors.

“In March alone we had to cancel two which would have brought in an average of about 40-thousand dollars,” said Lisa Mattoon, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester. “The average cost of a match is $15-hundred so think of all the children that could get matched out of that $40-thousand event.”

So Mattoon is asking for help.

“We need volunteers to step up, we need people to donate and think of a cup of coffee or not grabbing every day on your way to work or the amount of money you’re saving on gas because you’re working from home,” Mattoon said.