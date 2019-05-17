Big Bang Theory watch party held at Strasenburgh Planetarium at RMSC

Fans of the Big Bang Theory said goodbye to Sheldon Cooper and the gang Thursday night on CBS.

And for super fans, News 8 set up a special watch party in the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

Folks gathered to share their love of the show and enjoy the final send-off together. A few of the fans News 8 spoke to were noticeably emotional at the event.

“Because I’ve been a huge fan of the big bang theory since season one. I have all the seasons, I love everything about the show,” said Maria Turco.

Jacob Louk says, “it’s kinda sad you know it’s something that you expect to watch and you enjoy watching it, just the humor and now that it’s ending it’s kinda like it’s run its full course and you’re just kinda waiting to see what it ends like.”

You can still catch the adventures of Young Sheldon this fall on CBS.

