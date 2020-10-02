Biden opens wide 29-point lead over Trump in NY

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 61% to 29% in New York State. Biden has a 62-33 favorability rating and Trump has a negative 29-66 percent favorability rating, according to a new Siena College Poll of likely New York State voters released on Friday.

According to the poll, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a 59-33% favorability rating, down a little from 65-31 percent in June among registered voters. His job performance rating is 61-38%, little changed from June. And by a 73-24% margin, voters approve of his job handling the coronavirus pandemic, down slightly from 76-21% in June.

“New Yorkers, who have not given their support to a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan won re-election in 1984, appear poised to provide Biden with New York’s 29 Electoral College votes in less than five weeks,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

“Biden holds a commanding 87-7% lead among Democrats and a 14-point lead with independents. Trump holds Republicans, 67-27%, but not nearly as well as Biden holds Democrats. Biden leads by 60 points in New York City, 20 points upstate and 14 points in the downstate suburbs,” Greenberg said.

“While Cuomo continues to have extraordinarily high ratings with Democrats, his support among Republicans — which was positive in the early months of the pandemic – has fallen back, although it remains higher than it was immediately pre-pandemic.