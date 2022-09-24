ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A bicyclist is in guarded condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in Rochester at the intersection of East Avenue and Winton Road.

When officers arrived to the scene they located the female bicyclist in the roadway. AMR took the bicyclist to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is in guarded condition.

According to the RPD, the vehicle involved was heading eastbound on East Avenue and was facing a green light.

“The bicyclist was traveling northbound on Winton Road and entered the intersection against a red light,” officers said.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle is a woman in her 20s and she was not injured. The driver remained on scene and was fully cooperative.

Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors in the accident.