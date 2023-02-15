ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bicyclist is dead after she crashed into a moving car Wednesday morning, New York State Police confirmed.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. troopers arrived at an accident on State Route 332 in Farmington, just south of State Route 96, they said.

A driver was heading southbound on Rt. 332, when a bicyclist allegedly crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane, in front of the driver.

First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the adult female, to no avail.

Police said they are are withholding the identity of the bicyclist pending family notification.

The driver was taken to Thompson Hospital nearby for minor injuries, according to authorities.

State Rt. 332 remains closed as the investigation continues.