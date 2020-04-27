Bicycle shops remain busy among shutdown

1  of  75
Closings
Biking has exploded in popularity as many people look for other forms of exercise and something to do outside the house. Bicycle shops are currently deemed an essential business by New York State. 

“Bicycles for a lot of folks, whether they’re an EMT or they’re stocking shelves at Wegmans, that is their car,” said Full Moon Vista general manager Shana Lydon. 

Just like how mechanics for vehicles are essential so are bicycle shops that stay open to help those that use their bicycle as their only form of transportation. Operations have changed dramatically at Full Moon Vista. “We have done pickup at people’s houses, drop off at people’s houses, curbside pickup, tons of payments over the phone,” said Lydon. The store only allows two or three people inside and will tell others to leave if the store gets too crowded.  

A functioning bicycle for many can mean staying away from crowded buses or Uber rides that jeopardize the CDC recommendations of social distancing.  

RV&E Bike and Skate in Fairport says they are working by appointment only and keep people outside to limit the numbers in-store. Otherwise, the owner says as the weather continues to turn, the people continue to turn up and it has been very busy over the past few weeks. 

According to the census bureau, about one percent of people in Rochester commute via bike to work, with most using bicycles for leisure rides. 

