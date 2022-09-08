ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is home to many Women of Distinction, and Thursday Senator Jeremy Cooney honored Bess Watts.

Watts, an army veteran, was recognized for her advocacy and activism with the labor and LGBTQIA plus communities. She and her wife Anne were the first same sex couple to be denied a marriage license in Rochester, and were married in a public act of civil disobedience.

Senator Cooney says Watts has a heart for service.

“If you know anything about organized labor in Rochester you know Bess Watts,” he said. “Bess is at the center of most activity, whether it’s volunteering, whether she was the past president of the local CSEA chapter, she’s very active in Pride and she’s and advocate for inclusivity and diversity.”

Cooney says Watts has been a leader in the fight for fair wages, and safe working conditions for decades.

The Women of Distinction program gives state leaders an opportunity to lift up voices in local communities throughout the state. Cooney said he could not think of a better person to add to this year’s list of honorees.