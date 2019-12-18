1  of  28
Closings
Bridge Builders Ministries Brockport Central Calvary Chapel Westside Church of Divine Inspiration Church of Love Faith Ctr. Emmanuel Temple Church Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Grace Baptist Church Hope Christian Fellowship Lawson Road Church Of Christ Letchworth Central Living Water Fellowship Marion Central Mt. Olivet Baptist Church New Beginnings Brockport Oasis Christian Fellowship Pentecostal Christian Missionary Pentecostal Power of Deliverance Perinton VFW 8495 Phelps-Clifton Springs Restoration Life Christian Roch. Academy of Irish Dance Sodus Central St. John of Roch. Victory Church (Henrietta) Wayne Central WILLIAMSON CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT York Central

Bernie Sanders says he’s ‘proud to stand with RCSD students fighting layoffs’

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a town hall meeting, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Keokuk, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has expressed support for the students in the Rochester City School District who have been protesting proposed teacher cuts.

Sanders tweeted Wednesday afternoon “I am proud to stand with students in Rochester who are fighting proposed teacher layoffs. I urge government officials to keep these educators in their classrooms. Together, we will invest in public education and reduce class sizes.”

Earlier this month, district teachers, paraprofessionals, non-teaching employees, and administrators received notice that they would be losing their jobs as RCSD works to fix a $64.8 million budget shortfall.

The district’s decision to reduce staffing was met with protests from teachers and students alike.

The school board is schedule to vote on the matter Thursday.

Although the district and teachers union have been working to come to a solution before that vote takes place, RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade says concessions are “highly unlikely” at this point.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

Dont Miss CSS