Bernie Sanders says he’s ‘proud to stand with RCSD students fighting layoffs’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has expressed support for the students in the Rochester City School District who have been protesting proposed teacher cuts.

Sanders tweeted Wednesday afternoon “I am proud to stand with students in Rochester who are fighting proposed teacher layoffs. I urge government officials to keep these educators in their classrooms. Together, we will invest in public education and reduce class sizes.”

Earlier this month, district teachers, paraprofessionals, non-teaching employees, and administrators received notice that they would be losing their jobs as RCSD works to fix a $64.8 million budget shortfall.

The district’s decision to reduce staffing was met with protests from teachers and students alike.

"Give us our teachers, keep your Chromebooks."



RCSD students from several city schools protested the teacher layoffs this morning. The proposed job cuts are still subjected to a school board vote in 10 days. #ROC pic.twitter.com/jxJi2Oq8Mq — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) December 9, 2019

The school board is schedule to vote on the matter Thursday.

Although the district and teachers union have been working to come to a solution before that vote takes place, RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade says concessions are “highly unlikely” at this point.