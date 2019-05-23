Benefits of healthy behaviors Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The benefits of proper sleep, exercise and screen time was the focus for part two of our conversation about healthy behaviors for children and teens.

The conversation aired Thursday morning during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director at Accountable Health Partners and the Associate Medical Director at Highland Family Medicine, was joined by his daughter Hannah, who is a sixth grader at Twelve Corners Middle School in Brighton.

"I think the biggest thing in discussing this again is just the importance of promoting all of these three behaviors together," said Dr. Devine. "So it's not just, let me make sure I get my sleep, let me make sure I get my exercise or decrease the screen time. They all have to really be done together for them to be effective and so that is a process where we really need to use multiple ways to try to help our kids and teens get that."

The benefits of proper sleep, exercise and screen time are many. "The biggest thing is trying to decrease childhood obesity which kind of leads to all kinds of other long-standing chronic illnesses," Dr. Devine said. "In addition, thinking about the way that our endorphins are released and some of that can help with our mental health so we can decrease anxiety and depression. Also, we want to increase academic performance throughout our life and just overall feeling good and healthy."

Hannah is aware of the benefits of healthy choices in her daily activities. "It's easier to accomplish things at school and work on projects that I have to do, as well as tests and anything that I'm graded on," she said. "And it also helps at home. It helps how I feel in a day."

Dr. Devine emphasized that parents can play a helpful role. "I think the biggest thing is modeling proper behavior. So, parents need good sleep too. And parents need exercise. And parents need to not be on their screens as well. Also, in addition to that, it's really important that they put some limits on that. So, a good example is the bedroom is meant for us to be asleep, so taking phones and devices out of that at nighttime so that we're not kind of - Let me check that one last text or Let me look this up - and all of a sudden, minutes to hours can go by. So I think really helping to promote that is so important and critical."