ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A benefit was held today for local U.S. army veteran and New York State Trooper Steve Tyrrell, to support him as he begins treatment for advanced stage Pancreatic Cancer.

Tyrrell, known as Anderson by his loved ones, has committed his life to public service, according to benefit organizers.

They say he’s been a trooper since 1997, was on duty in New York City for rescue efforts during the aftermath of 9/11, and served in the New York guard with a rank of first sergeant.

“We need to not always wait for our first responders to take care of us, we need to take care of our first responders when they need it, along with our veterans,” Benefit Organizer and friend of Steve Tyrrell Dave Lippa.

They say Tyrrell is a proud father of three kids, and “papa Steve” to two grandsons. All of the proceeds from the benefit go directly to him and his family.