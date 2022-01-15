Benefit for Elmira 3-year-old with heart disease

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A benefit will be held Tuesday to help the family of a 3-year-old boy from Elmira. Hudson Weigel was born August 21, 2018. Two days after he was born Hudson Weigel’s family learned Hudson had Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and critical aortic stenosis.

Hudson then spent the next month at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester where he received his first open heart surgery. He was then flown to New York City where he spent the next 11 months fighting for his life with seven more surgeries.

The first year home involved two life flights along with several 911 calls and ambulance rides. Hudson has a tracheostomy and depends on a ventilator and feeding tube every day.

In May of 2021, Hudson suffered another accident from his tracheostomy coming out and suffered severe brain damage.

Marlene Casamento said the family was then sent home on hospice. Hudson’s condition has improved though his smile has still yet to return.

Hudson’s parents, Bridget and Eric have two other children. The benefit will be held at Bathtub Billy’s Wood Fired Pizza Bar & Grill at the Mall at Greece Ridge on January 18 from 4-7 p.m. The family said 20 percent of all dine-in and takeout orders will support the Weigel family and Hudson’s medical bills.