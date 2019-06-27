Benefit for 3-year-old girl who died at Ontario park

A nearly five-hour search was cancelled Sunday night after 3-year-old Zyvette Marquez-Rivera was found dead in a pond at Casey Park.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A benefit is being held Thursday to support the family of Zyvette Marquez-Rivera, the 3-year-old girl who died at at Casey Park in Ontario last weekend.

The girl was pulled out of a Wayne County pond late Sunday night after she was reported missing. It was a nearly five-hour search before rescuers were able to locate her.

The benefit will take place at Avalon ROC located off 470 State Street in Rochester. It starts at 5 p.m. and will run until 9 p.m.

Calling hours will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home on Chili Avenue in Gates.

A funeral procession will take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released a statement regarding a cause of death.