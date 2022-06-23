ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been granted $8.5 million in extra funds and a boost to deputy staffing, Monroe Co. Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday.

The added resources are part of newly-signed legislation that focuses on expanding anti-violence efforts and programs across Monroe County.

A total of 11 new deputy positions have been granted to the sheriff’s office. The county executive believed it is necessary to keep all area policing zones fully staffed.

“Increased violent crime in Monroe County, particularly in the City of Rochester, affects all of us and we can’t sit idle as our neighbors live in constant fear,” Bello said. “It’s imperative we give our law enforcement partners the resources they need to combat violent crime and keep us safe.”

According to the legislation, a boost in staffing will allow the sheriff’s office to work in coordination with RPD Patrol Section and Major Crimes Unit to support Rochester on violent felony investigations.

Rochester police announced it would be partnering with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office earlier in May due to an “unprecedented” staffing shortage.

Rochester set a record last year with 81 homicides and has already had 24 murders in 2022.

“With a record number of murders in the city last year and continued violence in the first half of this year, we recognize this pace cannot continue without the proper resources and support,” Sheriff Todd K. Baxter said. “I thank you County Executive, the Legislature, and our citizens for this needed funding.”

The new legislation also includes multi-disciplinary teams, connecting law enforcement, clergy, and social workers to provide critical assistance for families directly impacted by violence.