Bello signs equal pay executive order requiring contractors to comply with law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “We’re worth the whole dollar,” that’s what Black women proclaimed during an event to combat pay equities across Monroe County.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed an executive order to crack down on companies who aren’t paying women of color equally. The order said he will hold companies accountable if they don’t follow equal pay laws.

Thursday morning Bello was joined by the Pay Equity Coalition during his signing at the South The Alarm event organized to recognize Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.

“Women are the backbone of countless families and, often times, the sole provider of households throughout our community. It’s inconceivable that in 2020, African-American women are paid 64 cents on the dollar and Latina women are paid 55 cents on the dollar,” Bello said in a statement. “This pay disparity continues to threaten women and their families throughout our community and jeopardizes their lifelong economic security. By signing this Executive Order, I am further committing to breaking down the inequities that exist and helping to ensure an equal playing field for all residents of Monroe County.”

Under the order, the Monroe County Law Department will develop a Monroe County Equal Pay Certification to be used by all County offices, departments and administrative units to ensure compliance throughout the contract approval process. Contractors will also need to prove that they have not been the subject of adverse findings under the Equal Pay Laws within the last five years. Any violation of Equal Pay Laws during that period may lead to termination in County contracts and could disqualify future participation in County contracts. Additionally