Bello: Rumors of county removing those living in parking garage are false

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is addressing rumors that it was planning to remove and arrest the people living in the Civic Center parking garage.



Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says those rumors are false.

Recent social media reports have indicated that Monroe County will be evicting and arresting homeless residents living in the Civic Center garage starting Monday, May 3. This is simply untrue. Monroe County has convened a workgroup to begin to address this longstanding issue (1/4 — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) April 30, 2021

“Current conditions, such as sleeping on concrete floors and no access to restroom facilities are not how we want anyone in our community to live. Our workgroup has identified a number of steps that will be implemented,” Bello wrote in a tweet.

“Over the next several weeks that will improve the living conditions for these residents and reduce the number of harmful conflicts that occur in the Civic Center garage.”

According to Bello, a working group was put together to address the living conditions in the garage. It will also focus on finding alternative housing for the people there. This is expected to take several weeks.