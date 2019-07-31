Bello promises more work on zombie homes if elected for county executive

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — You’ve heard about zombie houses in our area, now it’s becoming a campaign issue.

Democratic Monroe County Executive candidate, and current Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello announced his plan to clean up the empty homes.

He announced a plan today to rehabilitate 500 homes within his first term, if he’s elected.

He says his plan will take state money to rehabilitate abandoned properties and prepare them for resale.

He says his plan will make a difference to homeowners in Monroe county.

Bridget Harvey, spokesperson for the Campaign to Reelect County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo released a statement in response to Bello’s claims that the county failed to act on zombie homes in the area.

” Mr. Bello continues to ‘mansplain’ to local voters by rehashing old ideas County Executive Dinolfo has already successfully implemented. Under her leadership, the County launched a program called Make Monroe Home that renovates zombie properties, improves home values, and even allows high school students to experience the skilled trades. Sometimes it takes a woman to get the job done.”

Bello says so far, the county has only fixed up one zombie home.