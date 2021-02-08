Bello names first ever chief diversity officer for Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has announced the appointment of Deanna Kimbrel as Chief Diversity Officer and head of the new Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Bello first announced the formation of the new department — which is meant to work in tandem with the RASE Commission — in July of 2020.

“It is an absolute honor to join Monroe County as the first Chief Diversity Officer. My sentiments, much like those of Vice President Harris, I may be the first, but I will not be the last,” Kimbrel said in a statement.

“Many of us are experiencing some of the most difficult times of our lives, but these hard times will not be in vain as many of the inequities and injustices that exist in our society have been exposed for all to see. We can no longer turn a blind eye. Now is the time to ensure we are not only speaking of a community that is diverse, equitable and inclusive but taking the necessary steps to systemically secure a future where there is justice, opportunity, and dignity for all. I look forward to working collaboratively within our community to lead these efforts.”

Kimbrel has more than 15 years of experience in the field of workplace diversity and inclusion. Most recently, she was the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Inovalon Holdings Inc., a technology company that provides cloud-based analytics and platforms for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical firms. She is also proprietor of Kimbrel Management Consulting, which provides workplace climate assessments as well as educational programs and workshops to different industries on topics including organizational culture, leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion. Previously, she served in similar positions with Paychex, Inc. and with Rochester Institute of Technology.

According to a statement, the department will work to diversify the county’s workforce, review contracting and procurement procedures and develop and implement policies and strategies to combat all forms of bias and unequal treatment. The department will seek effective methods and procedures for recruitment, selection, placement and promotion of racial and ethnic minorities, women, veterans, persons who identify as LGBTQ, and persons with disabilities.

The department will also review and monitor County contracting and procurement to ensure all entities doing business with the county are inclusive and diverse, supervise equal opportunity functions, oversee Minority/Women owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) selection procedures, and investigate internal complaints of discrimination, harassment, hostile work environment and unequal treatment.

Kimbrel holds a Doctorate of Management in Organizational Leadership from University of Phoenix, a master’s degree in Communication and Business Marketing from Rochester Institute of Technology and an undergraduate degree in Communications and Business from the University at Buffalo.

Kimbrel will begin working in the new role on February 26. Her appointment requires confirmation by the Monroe County Legislature.