Bello, Morelle to announce new project coming to Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle (D-25) will be in Brighton on Monday to announce a new infrastructure project in Monroe County.

The Elmwood Avenue Multi-use Corridor Improvement Project proposal has advanced in the House of Representatives. The $8.6 million project was submitted as part of this year`s Surface Transportation Member Designated Projects.

Morelle and Bello will be joined by Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle, Assemblywoman Sarah Clark and Mary Staropoli, of Reconnect Rochester.

The announcement will take place at the 12 Corners Gazebo in Brighton at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.