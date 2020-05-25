Bello to host virtual groundbreaking for new War on Terror Memorial

Editor’s note: The county executive’s virtual groundbreaking scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will break ground for the new War on Terror Memorial which will recognize service members from our area who died in U.S. wars from the 90s, to the most recent conflicts.

“Though it is essential to maintain physical distancing to keep our community safe on Memorial Day, it is also important to honor and reflect on the great sacrifices made by the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military and their loved ones,” Bello said in a statement. “With this special ceremony, Monroe County is not only paying tribute to those who fought against terrorism, but to every local soldier who did not make it back home.”

The memorial will be located southeast of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial of Greater Rochester in Highland Park. Construction is expected to begin next spring.

The new memorial will feature 10 concrete columns that display military emblems. Five emblems represent the branches of the military, one emblem represents the Prisoners of War and service members Missing in Action, and four emblems commemorate the Gulf War, United Shield in Somalia, Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Iraqi Freedom. The centerpiece of the memorial will be a life-sized battlefield cross statue depicting the boots, gun and helmet of a fallen soldier on a raised pedestal.

