Bello heads to State of the State Address on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo will deliver his State of the State Address on Wednesday and the new Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will attend the address.

“I’m also going to be looking other government partners today to talk about children and family issues,” Bello said Wednesday morning right before his departure for Albany.

“Child protective services is a problem in Monroe County, making sure we have the resource for that and early intervention services. Which I talked to other county executives in just the last week. This is an issue that faces a number of counties across the state, making sure we have enough providers to care for children in our community and also the opioid crisis.”

Cuomo has already announced more that 30 proposals including:

