Bello, county legislators have plans to repeal police anti-annoyance law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and members of the Monroe County Legislature will announce their plans Thursday in an effort to repeal the controversial police anti-annoyance law.

The event will take place Thursday at the Monroe County Office Building around 3 p.m. Bello will be joined by the legislature’s Minority Leader Vincent Felder, and legislator Karla Boyce.

The law, known legally as Local Law No. 9 of 2019, was signed by former county executive Cheryl Dinolfo in December, despite widespread public protests, and local police agencies saying they wouldn’t be enforcing the law.

Protestors are gathered outside the county building expressing their opposition to a bill which would punish people for harassing first responders. A public hearing is being held at 2:00 as well. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JYeAIMcAiD — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 2, 2019

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said the law was a “solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.”

The law made it illegal to annoy or harass police officers and first responders.

Opponents of the law argued the language is vague, and unconstitutional. The law says that “harassment” can be anything from annoying a first responder to assault one. Punishments include jail time and up to a $5,000 fine.

