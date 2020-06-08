Live Now
Bello asks Legislature to expand hazard pay for Monroe County workers due to coronavirus risks

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is asking the Monroe County Legislature to approve a measure that would expand hazard pay eligibility to some county workers not currently receiving it.

Back in April, Bello said he was “grateful” that some county workers would receive hazard pay through CARES Act funding. This proposal would expand eligible workers to include a number of county positions.

Some of those additions would include jobs at the DMV, which is set to reopen in phase three under the New York state guidelines. The full list of positions which would be eligible for hazard pay is included in the document below.

In a letter from Bello to the Legislature, the county executive wrote: “Funding for this hazard pay will be 100% reimbursed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief an Economic Security (CARES) Act stimulus appropriation from the federal government. No additional net county support is required in the current Monroe County budget.”

The letter also says: “Monroe County department heads continue to identify Monroe County employees whose risk of exposure to COVID-19 and need for extended hours change during the State of Emergency.”

The County Legislature is scheduled to address the measure at a meeting Tuesday as County Legislature President Joe Carbone has deemed this a “matter of emergency.”

Full proposal:

