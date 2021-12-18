Bello announces nonstop Southwest flights to Chicago beginning June 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced on Saturday that Southwest
Airlines will add nonstop service from the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International
Airport to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) starting June 5, 2022.

Nonstop service on Southwest Airlines from ROC to MDW will be offered every day twice a day, except for
Saturdays. Passengers can begin booking tickets online for the period of June 5, 2022 through September 5, 2022. Bello said strong passenger support of these non-stop flights demonstrates that our community can support additional non-stop service in the future.

Southwest schedules are subject to change based on demand and conditions due to COVID-19.

“Chicago is ROC’s 6th largest market and new nonstop service on Southwest to Chicago Midway (MDW) will bring an additional 40% seat capacity to the Chicago-Rochester market,” Bello said. “Connecting through MDW will also bring nearly 20 new one-stop destinations for ROC passengers to connect to and significantly more options for ROC travelers flying on the Southwest network.”

