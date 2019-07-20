Beating the extreme heat at Xtreme Softball, Roc the Falls, and Westside fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The temperatures were spiking today, but that didn’t slow down many outdoor activities in the region tonight. Jon Kleaka, the President of WAA Girls Softball says at the Xtreme Softball Tournament in Webster, they did things to stay safe like limit game times.

“We’re watching the heat index, and we’ve actually limited all the games which were and hour and 20 minutes, we knocked them all down to an hour,” says Kleaka.

That gives the girls more time to hydrate and rest in the shade. And they have found some clever ways to stay cool.

Maryann Sobl started hydrating early, “drinking lots of water, (and I started) like, the night before.”

“We have cooling towels, I put on my neck for catching. I’d put that on my neck,” says Joelle Jay.



Joelle’s mother, Cindy Jay, says beating the heat is not just for the players. It’s for the parents, too… and she came ready.



“I really don’t have any concerns. We come prepared. We have water, Gatorade. They have really great misters,” she adds.

And those misters we found were certainly refreshing. You don’t want to leave after getting near one.

At other events, like the Westside Music and Food Festival, misters were also a key cooler. Gail Gallipeau, who helped coordinate the fest says, “We made a misting station, my husband actually made out of PVC, it’s a very cool station people can run through and get wet.”

At Roc the Falls, they had an all-natural misting site. “We’re getting some nice breezes and mist off the falls, so it’s really nice,” says Nicole Utz, Brand Manager, Genesee Beer.

For this weekend at the Xtreme Softball tourney, Kleaka is again urging players, and the community, to hydrate. “Hopefully the weather cooperates with us, and Mother Nature’s not too rough us.”