ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Because of the cold, inside the merchandise tent, there was one very hot item Wednesday.

“So far, this is our fourth time re-stocking the hats,” Rashid Jarrell said. “Everybody has been coming in, grabbing them. It’s a bit cold out there so they want to make sure they are staying warm.”

Winter hats are a fan favorite.

“I came in here for the regular hat, then I got the bonus hat,” Bob Muto said. “It’s Rochester in May so I should’ve known better.”

Charles and Joline Herzog of Penfield are familiar with Rochester’s roller coaster weather.

“I got four layers on,” Charles said. “Four layers, yep,” Joline said. “We looked on the weather, said well, we got our tickets, we’re gonna go. Long underwear, mittens, heavy coats, hats.”

Across the course, people are bundling up any way they can, and looking for creative ways to warm up. We found some friends who found a warm spot in the bar.

“It might just be the Bloody Mary’s though,” Nazareth College student Mikaylee Whalen said. “This couch, cuddling together definitely keeping us warm.”

Back in the merchandise tent people are still searching for the right gear.

“I’m a little disappointed it didn’t come with the matching gloves though,” Muto said.

“Our number one question is do we have gloves? We have no gloves,” Jarrel said.

And soon we probably won’t need them anyways.