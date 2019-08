Canandaigua, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Another area has been closed due to blue-green algae blooms.

Kershaw beach and kayak launch in Canandaigua has been closed until further notice.

The Ironqeuoit Bay has also been affected but nothing has been closed. The pond at Ellison Dog Park has been closed until further notice.

Blue-green algae is typically found in shallow still water and contains toxins that can make people and animals sick.

The toxic algae has been discovered on 39 lakes in New York State.