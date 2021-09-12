Be Inspired September 12, 2021: Lois Irwin

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – There are many first responders here at home who made the journey to Ground Zero after the attacks. Investigator Josh Bowman is with the Gates Police Department.

At the time Joshua Bowman was an officer with the Addison Police Department. Representing a small town, he and another partner decided to pack up and head for the city after seeing the south tower of the World Trade Center get hit. He described it as a legit war zone walking right through the rubble all day and night where bustling skyscrapers once stood. Officer Bowman was among the hundreds of crew members maneuvering through what was left of both buildings. To cover their faces they were given nothing more than the face masks we wear today to stop the spread of COVID-19. He spent most his time in the bucket brigade which was responsible for picking apart debris in hopes to find survivors or key items.