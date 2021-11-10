Be Inspired October 31, 2021: Nydia Padilla-Rodriguez

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new study published by researchers at University of Rochester Medical Center found evidence that mothers with two types of immunities from COVID-19, vaccination-acquired and disease-acquired, produced breast milk with active COVID-19 antibodies.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, collected samples from 77 mothers — 47 in the infected group, and 30 in the vaccine group — to determine the level of antibodies in breast milk over time.